Barcelona's forward Leo Messi (L) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 during the first leg of UEFA Champions League semifinal match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool in Barcelona, Spain, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Celta de Vigo's head coach Fran Escriba gives his players directions during a LaLiga Santander 35th round match between Espanyol and Celta at the RCD Stadium, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Alejandro Garcia

A Celta Vigo in need of points will look to take advantage of the rotations Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is set to make to his starting lineup in Saturday’s LaLiga game ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinal, in a bid to earn a win that would boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

Defeating the 2018/2019 La Liga champion would allow Celta to increase their advantage over their rivals at the bottom of the table.