Celta Vigo's Jonny (right) and Real Betis defender Antonio Barragan collide as they go for the ball ikn a La Liga match on Monday, Jan. 29. EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas (No. 10) scores a goal against Real Betis in a La Liga match on Monday, Jan. 29. EFE/Salvador Sas

Iago Aspas had a brace here Monday to lead Celta Vigo over Real Betis 3-2 and keep the hosts within two points of sixth-place Sevilla in the contest for European spots.

Even so, with 31 points from 21 La Liga matches, Celta are just three points ahead of 11th-place Leganes, who have a game in hand.