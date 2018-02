Celta de Vigo's Maximiliano Gomez celebrates during the Spanish First Division league soccer match between Celta Vigo and Eibar at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo's Hugo Mallo (L) vies for the ball with Eibar's Jose Angel Valdes (R) during the Spanish First Division league soccer match between Celta Vigo and Eibar at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas (2-L) celebrates with teammates scoring during the Spanish First Division league soccer match between Celta Vigo and Eibar at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo on Saturday broke their three-game winless streak and prevailed over Eibar 2-0 in the 25th round of La Liga.

Although Eibar dominated the first half, they paid for squandering their chances to score, and in the second half conceded two goals from Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez.