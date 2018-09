Celta Vigo achieved their second victory of the season, beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 in a match that was decided at the beginning of the second half, first with a right-footed shot by Maxi Gomez from the right side and then with a brilliant header by Iago Aspas, which flew past defenders Stefan Savic and Jose Gimenez.

The two side's strategy, based on a strong defense, worked to perfection in the first half: there were no major mistakes, no counterattacks and few chances to score.