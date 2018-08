Celta Vigo's players take a break during a La Liga soccer match against Espanyol at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northern Spain, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Espanyol's players celebrate after scoring a goal during a La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and RCD Espanyol at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northern Spain, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo's players celebrate after scoring a goal during a La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and RCD Espanyol at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northern Spain, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo played to a 1-1 draw here Saturday against visiting Espanyol in the clubs' 2018-2019 La Liga opener.

Central defender Mario Hermoso opened the scoring for Espanyol just before first-half stoppage time at Balaidos Stadium, gathering a ball that came his way off a corner kick and rifling a right-footed shot off the arm of Celta net minder Sergio Alvarez and just inside the near upright.