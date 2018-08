Levante's Jose Luis Morales (L) and Celta's Pione Sisto vie for the ball during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 27, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Ángel Polo

Celta's Maxi Gomez (No. 9) scores a goal against Levante during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 27, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Polo

Celta Vigo forward Pione Sisto (L) and Valencia defender Coke go up for a ball during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 27, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Polo

Celta Vigo deservedly took all three points from their La Liga match here Monday against Levante, winning 2-1.

It was Levante's first loss at Ciutat de Valencia stadium under coach Paco Lopez, who took the reins here two-thirds of the way through last season.