Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers (R) and Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard (L) shake hands after the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at Celtic Park, Glasgow, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Celtic FC defeated cross-town rival Rangers 1-0 on Sunday, earning a home win in the first Glasgow derby of the Scottish soccer season.

Celtic was dominant throughout, but the match remained scoreless until the 62nd minute, when French midfielder Olivier Ntcham netted the winner.