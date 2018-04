Celtic players celebrate winning the league after the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Britain, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Celtic clinched the Scottish League title in emphatic style Sunday by demolishing its bitter cross-city rival Glasgow Rangers 5-0 at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers' side romped to victory with a relentless and confident display of attacking soccer, while its Old Firm rival Rangers, whose form has dipped in recent matches unaided by the news that head coach Graeme Murty was on his way out, never looked convincing.