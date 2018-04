Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele (2-R) takes a shot past defending Brooklyn Nets Randae Hollis-Jefferson (L) and Jarrett Allen (R) as Boston Celtics Aron Baynes (2-L) looks on during the second quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Abdel Nader (R) takes a shot past the defending Brooklyn Nets Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (L) during the first quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Abdel Nader (C) makes a shot over the defending Brooklyn Nets Nik Stauskas (L) and Allen Crabbe (R) during the second quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Aron Baynes led the Boston Celtics to a comfortable home win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Boston, as the NBA regular season drew to a close.

The Celtics head into the playoffs with the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and will play the seventh-placed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.