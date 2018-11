Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving (L) makes a shot as Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney (R) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker (R) collides with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (C) while driving to the basket during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (R) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The Boston Celtics showcased their suffocating defense and balanced scoring attack in a 111-82 rout of the rebuilding Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics (8-6) fell behind 24-19 after one quarter on Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Boston, with Jabari Parker leading the way for the visitors with 14 points.