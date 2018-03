Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio looks at the scoreboard during an NBA game on March 28, 2018, between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier dribbles against Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio during an NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (right) in action against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier during an NBA game on March 28, 2018, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and connected on a game-clinching 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Boston Celtics a 97-94 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Celtics' win at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City was their fifth straight, while the Jazz lost a key game in their battle to make the playoffs in the Western Conference.