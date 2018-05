LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up pre game ahead of the Eastern Conference Championship game one between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden n Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a foul on him by Boston Celtics's Marcus Morris (on ground) during the Eastern Conference Championship game one between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden n Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris goes to the net for two points in the 4th quarter during the Eastern Conference Championship game one between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (C) on the bench in the 4th quarter during the Eastern Conference Championship game one between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Boston Celtics crushing defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday did not have any detrimental effect on the confidence of its star LeBron James.

James, who managed just 15 points in the game, credited the Celtics for their tactical planning and gameplay on the court, but underlined that it had not undermined his confidence or that of his team.