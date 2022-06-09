Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R), and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (L) in action, during the second half of Game 3 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L), and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R), get high-fives from teammates after a play against the Golden State Warriors, during the second half of Game 3 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R), passes as Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (C) defends, during the second half of Game 3 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C), grimaces on the floor after Boston Celtics center Al Horford landed on Curry'Äôs leg on a loose ball, as Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (L), checks on him, during the second half of Game 3 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Boston Celtics, with a tremendous team performance, led by Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus marched to victory Wednesday at their home, the TD Garden, and defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to take a 2-1 lead.

Ime Udoka's team, who had paid for the 18 turnovers with a tough loss in Game 2, limited them to a 12-point deficit at the Garden, in which Al Horford and Robert Williams dominated and helped the Celtics capture 58 rebounds, leaving only 38 to their rivals.