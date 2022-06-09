The Boston Celtics, with a tremendous team performance, led by Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus marched to victory Wednesday at their home, the TD Garden, and defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to take a 2-1 lead.
Ime Udoka's team, who had paid for the 18 turnovers with a tough loss in Game 2, limited them to a 12-point deficit at the Garden, in which Al Horford and Robert Williams dominated and helped the Celtics capture 58 rebounds, leaving only 38 to their rivals.