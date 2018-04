Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (L) gets past defending Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) and Khris Middleton (R) of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (R) gets past defending Boston Celtics Marcus Morris (L) during the second quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (L) and Terry Rozier (R) celebrate the Celtics overtime win over the Milwaukee Buck in game one of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics Al Horford (R) keeps the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton (L) during the second quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The Boston Celtics won Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime on Sunday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics, who finished second in the East in the regular season, had firepower all over the floor, as Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown all scored 20 points or more.