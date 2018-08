Fireworks light the sky during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

An artist of the Carnival of Barranquilla performs on the main stage during the closing ceremony of the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The queen of the Panamanian carnival, Yanidia Maure (C-L), dances with the flag of her country - the next venue for the games in 2022 - while accompanied by the queen of the carnival of Barranquilla, Valeria Abuchaibe (C-R), during the closing ceremony of the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

A sample of the Carnival of Barranquilla performs on the main stage during the closing ceremony of the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Members of the Colombian National Navy hoist the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Members of the Colombian National Navy carry the banners of the participating countries during the closing ceremony of the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 03 August 2018. Barranquilla officially says goodbye to the 23rd edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games that left Mexico as the winning country with 132 golds, Cuba in second place with 102 and the host delegation, Colombia, in third place with 79. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The Central American and Caribbean Games, which for 16 days brought together 5,339 athletes from 37 countries and territories, concluded in the Colombian city of Barranquilla on Friday evening.

This was the 23rd edition of the Games, in which Mexico emerged champions for the 11th time with a total of 341 medals, 132 of them gold.