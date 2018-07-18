Former Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt was preparing to start a trial with the A-League's Central Coast Mariners on Wednesday as he continues his bid to crossover from atheltics to professional soccer.
Having already participated in training sessions with German Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund in March this year, played in a charity game at Old Trafford, the home of his favorite team Manchester United, and played in a friendly match with Norway's Stroemsgodset, the world record holder in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay has now been welcomed by the Mariners for a six-week trial.