Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt reacts during the friendly soccer match between Stromsgodset and Norway's U19 at Marienlyst Stadium in Drammen, Norway, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUUD VIDAR NORWAY OUT

(FILE) - Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt (C) in action during a friendly soccer match between a selection of French 1998 World Champion soccer players (France98) against an international selection (FIFA98) at the U Arena in Paris, France, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HERVE RANCHIN

Former Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt was preparing to start a trial with the A-League's Central Coast Mariners on Wednesday as he continues his bid to crossover from atheltics to professional soccer.

Having already participated in training sessions with German Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund in March this year, played in a charity game at Old Trafford, the home of his favorite team Manchester United, and played in a friendly match with Norway's Stroemsgodset, the world record holder in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay has now been welcomed by the Mariners for a six-week trial.