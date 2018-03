Cerro's Franco Lopez (L) celebrates with his teammates Leandro Zazpe (C) and Maureen Franco (R) after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana match between Peru's Sport Rosario and Uruguay's Cerro in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Sport Rosario's Tulio Etchemaite (C) in action during the Copa Sudamericana match between Peru's Sport Rosario and Uruguay's Cerro in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Cerro's Franco Lopez celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana match between Peru's Sport Rosario and Uruguay's Cerro in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguay's Cerro moved to the second round of the Copa Sudamericana soccer tournament after defeating Wednesday the Peruvian side Sport Rosario 2-0 at Montevideo, as the visiting side played a significant part of the second half with one man short.

The first leg of the match between the two teams, played two weeks ago at Huaraz, Peru, resulted in a goalless draw.