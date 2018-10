Cerro Porteño's Diego Churin (R) in action against Palmeiras's Mayke (L) during the Copa Libertadores match played on Aug. 31, 2018, at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Cerro Porteño will take the field in the next round of Paraguayan Clausura tournament play with the goal of staying in first place in the standings, a spot the club grabbed with a win last week.

The club is trying to pull away from Olimpia, which is just one point back in the standings.