Víctor Cáceres (on the right) from Cerro Porteño Aug 31 2018, during a match from Copa Libertadores, in the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Cerro Porteño edged Deportivo Capiata 1-0 over the weekend in Paraguayan league Clausura tournament action, closing in on the top spot in the standings.

Sunday's win moved Cerro Porteño to within one point of league leader Olimpia, which was beaten by Sol de America 2-1.