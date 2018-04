Cerro Porteno's fans cheer on their team during the Copa Libertadores match between Paraguay's Club Cerro Porteno and Brazil's Gremio Porto Alegrense at the Feliciano Caceres stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Cerro Porteno player Santiago Arzamendia (R) vies for a ball with Ramiro (L) of Gremio during a Copa Libertadores match between Club Cerro Porteno of Paraguay and Brazilian Gremio Porto Alegrense at the Feliciano Caceres Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Cerro Porteno player Juan Escobar (R) vies for a ball with Madson (L) of Gremio during a Copa Libertadores match between Club Cerro Porteno of Paraguay and Brazilian Gremio Porto Alegrense at the Feliciano Caceres Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Cerro Porteno player Antony Silva (L) vies for a ball with Michel (R) of Gremio during a Copa Libertadores match between Club Cerro Porteno of Paraguay and Brazilian Gremio Porto Alegrense at the Feliciano Caceres Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Cerro Porteno player Juan Escobar (R) vies for a ball with Jael (L) of Gremio during the Copa Libertadores match between Paraguay's Club Cerro Porteno and Brazil's Gremio Porto Alegrense at the Feliciano Caceres stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

The Paraguayan soccer club Cerro Porteno on Tuesday maintained the lead of Group A in the Copa Libertadores with now seven points, after a 0-0 draw in the match against Gremio from Brazil, which stays in second place and is two points behind the Paraguayan team.

Cerro Porteno assumed the major role in the game's first half, but in the first four minutes goalkeepers of both teams already had to guard their respective goals.