Spanish coach Fernando Jubero speaks with EFE on July 9, 2018, during a soccer clinic for children in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Asuncion, Aug 23 Spanish manager Fernando Jubero will make his debut with Cerro Porteño in the seventh round of the Paraguayan league's Clausura tournament this weekend, with the club gunning for the top spot in the standings.

Second-place Cerro Porteño trails league leader Olimpia by two points in the standings.