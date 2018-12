Cesare Prandelli became the new head coach of struggling Genoa CFC, replacing Croatian coach Ivan Juric, the Serie A side announced Friday.

Juric's third spell as Genoa manager came to an end Thursday after just two months due to a skid of four defeats and three ties in Serie A, in addition to the Red and Blues being knocked out of the Coppa Italia at the hands of third-tier Virtus Entella Thursday.