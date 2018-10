Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin of Venezuela throws in the first inning of the MLB National League Championship Series baseball game three between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader throws in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Championship Series baseball game three between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (L) of Venezuela and teammate Ryan Braun (R) celebrate at the conclusion of the MLB National League Championship Series baseball game three between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia of Venezuela hits a two run home run in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Championship Series baseball game three between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Opening pitcher Jhoulys Chacin went hitless in five and one third innings and shortstop Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer on Monday athe Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

The whitewash helped Brewers secure a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and regain home advantage.