Former Brazilian soccer player Julio Cesar shows the lot of FC Barcelona during the drawing of the soccer matches for the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 quarter-finals at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Brazilian former soccer player Julio Cesar shows the lot of Manchester United during the drawing of the soccer matches for the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 quarter-finals at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The group formations are shown on an electronic panel next to the UEFA Champions League trophy, after the drawing of the soccer matches for the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 quarter-finals at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The Champions League trophy is pictured during the drawing of the soccer matches for the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 quarter-finals at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Ajax is to take on Juventus, Liverpool sets its eyes on Porto, Tottenham Hotspur brace for an all-English tie with Manchester City while Barcelona gear up for a heavyweight clash with an in-form Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, according to the draw Friday.

The draw in the Swiss city of Nyon, UEFA's headquarters, also revealed that the semi-finals of the European club competition would be contested between either Spurs or Man. City vs. Ajax or Juventus and Man. United or Barcelona vs. Liverpool or Porto.