Ajax is to take on Juventus, Liverpool sets its eyes on Porto, Tottenham Hotspur brace for an all-English tie with Manchester City while Barcelona gear up for a heavyweight clash with an in-form Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, according to the draw Friday.
The draw in the Swiss city of Nyon, UEFA's headquarters, also revealed that the semi-finals of the European club competition would be contested between either Spurs or Man. City vs. Ajax or Juventus and Man. United or Barcelona vs. Liverpool or Porto.