Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) in action against Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, 28 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema (R) duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Montenegran Stefan Savic (L) and Saul Niguez (C) during their LaLiga Primera Division soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 28 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

The second matchday of the UEFA Champions League will feature two great contests: Tottenham-Bayern Munich and Barcelona-Inter Milan, while defending champions Liverpool and Real Madrid cannot afford another loss after starting the group stage with defeats.

First place in Group B should be resolved by Tuesday’s game between Tottenham and Bayern, which is already leading the group after a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.