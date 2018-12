Los Angeles Chargers player Melvin Gordon runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Nov. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TYLER SMITH

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs for a first down in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER JONELEIT

The Los Angeles Chargers may face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday without their top two running backs, NFL.com reported Tuesday.

Coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers were not optimistic about the recovery of running backs Melvin Gordon, who suffered a knee injury, and Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion) in time for the game against the Chiefs.