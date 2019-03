Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari (C), German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L) and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (R) reacts after the qualifying session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after he took pole position during the qualifying session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after he took pole position during the qualifying session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start in pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second race of the the Formula One season, after coming out on top in Saturday's qualifying.

Leclerc, 21, earned the first pole of his F1 career by covering the 5.412-kilometer Sakhir circuit in one minute, 27.866 seconds, 0.294 seconds faster than German teammate Sebastian Vettel, who will start alongside him in the front row.