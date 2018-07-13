(FILE) Mexico's Charlyn Corral (C) in action against Colombia's Greta Espinoza (L) and Arianna Romero (R) during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 Group F match between Colombia and Mexico, in Moncton, Canada, Jun. 9, 2015. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NOT USED IN ASSOCIATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY - IMAGES MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY FORM OF ALERT OR PUSH SERVICE OF ANY KIND INCLUDING VIA MOBILE ALERT SERVICES, DOWNLOADS TO MOBILE DEVICES OR MMS MESSAGING

(FILE) Mexican women's national soccer team players Charlyn Corral (L), Nayeli Rangel (2-R) and Kenti Robles (R) and their coach Roberto Medina (2-L) pose for a photo during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Striker Charlyn Corral, last season's top scorer from Levante UD soccer club, will lead the Mexico women's national soccer team to defend the title in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The Mexican Football Federation confirmed on Thursday the list of players selected for the Mexico women's national soccer team by coach Roberto Medina, which comprises various star players, including Atletico Madrid's defender Kenti Robles from Spanish league La Liga, as well as five other prominent players from the US soccer league.