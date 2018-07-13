Striker Charlyn Corral, last season's top scorer from Levante UD soccer club, will lead the Mexico women's national soccer team to defend the title in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.
The Mexican Football Federation confirmed on Thursday the list of players selected for the Mexico women's national soccer team by coach Roberto Medina, which comprises various star players, including Atletico Madrid's defender Kenti Robles from Spanish league La Liga, as well as five other prominent players from the US soccer league.