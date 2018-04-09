Machismo, poverty and loneliness make child soccer players more vulnerable to sexual abuse, experts told EFE on Sunday in the wake of the recent cases of molestation that have shaken the Independiente and River Plate youth soccer clubs.

According to Diego Murzi, vice president of the NGO Salvemos al Futbol (Let's Save Soccer), the lack of a "protective framework" in the youth academies - each of which houses and trains around 50 kids ages 11-18 - is a contributing factor to child abuse, along with poverty and neglect.