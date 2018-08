Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko (R) in action during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London, England, on Dec. 16, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea agreed on Tuesday to loan its French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan for one season.

Bakayoko leaves the Blues 12 months after his arrival from Monaco and after learning that Chelsea's new coach Maurizio Sarri had decided to not include him in next season's team.