Duesseldorf's Kevin Stoeger (L) and Duesseldorf's Oliver Fink (R) in action with Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and Borusia Dortmund in Duesseldorf, Germany, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Chelsea has secured a transfer deal for United States international Christian Pulisic that is worth around 64 million euros ($73 million), the London club announced Wednesday.

The right-winger, 20, is set to play out the rest of the season on loan with his current club Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.