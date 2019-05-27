Arsenal's Mesut Oezil (C) takes part in a training session at London Colney, near St Albans, Britain, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea's players take part in a training session during at Chelsea's training ground in Cobham, London, Britain, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Chelsea and Arsenal were among the favorites in the round robin when the draw for 2018/2019 Europa League group stage was held in Monaco on Aug. 31.

Both more at home in the UEFA Champions League, only Sevilla held a higher spot in the rankings.