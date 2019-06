A general view of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Chelsea has Friday appealed to the court of arbitration for sport against a two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA's disciplinary committee.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport has registered an appeal filed by Chelsea Football Club Ltd against the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA),” CAS said in a statement.