Luka Jovic (No. 8) of Eintracht Frankfurt scores a goal against Chelsea in the second leg of a Europa League semifinal in London on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saves a penalty kick by Goncalo Paciencia during the second leg of a Europa League semifinal in London on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Chelsea's Eden Hazard converts from the spot to give his team the victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League semifinal in London on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea prevailed on penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt here Thursday to win the Europa League semifinal tie and set up a May 29 title bout with London neighbors Arsenal.

The sides were deadlocked 2-2 after playing more than 210 minutes of football across the two legs, leaving the contest to be settled on penalty kicks.