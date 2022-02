Villarreal's Dani Parejo celebrates after scoring against Juventus during the Champions League round of 16 first leg in Villarreal, Spain, on 22 February 2022. EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (R) vies for the ball with Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus during the Champions League round of 16 first leg in Villarreal, Spain, on 22 February 2022. EFE/Domenech Castello

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (R) congratulates goal-scorer Christian Pulisic during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg against Lille in London on 22 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Andy Rain

Chelsea's Kai Havertz (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Lille during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in London on 22 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Andy Rain

Chelsea posted a comfortable 2-0 victory over Lille on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage clash, while Villarreal and Juventus drew 1-1 in a defensive duel.

Kai Havertz headed in a cross from Hakim Ziyech to make it 1-0 for the hosts in the 8th minute at Stamford Bridge. The London side went on to nail down the victory in the 63rd minute courtesy of Christian Pulisic, assisted by N'Golo Kante.