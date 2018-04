Chelsea fans celebrate after Alvaro Morata scores the 2-0 lead during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (L) in action against Southampton's Maya Yoshida (R) during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (R) in action against Southampton's Maya Yoshida (C) during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (C) scores the 2-0 lead during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

With two goals from forwards Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata, Chelsea beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday and qualified for its second consecutive FA Cup final.

On May 19, Chelsea is set to play the 137th FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, having lost the last edition 2-1 against Arsenal.