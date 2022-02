Chelsea's Kai Havertz (in blue) is fouled by Luan of Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Raphael Veiga (C) of Palmeiras celebrates with teammates after scoring against Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku (L) in action against Luan of Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta (C) holds the trophy as his teammates celebrate their victory over Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

England's Chelsea edged Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time Saturday to win their first Club World Cup title.

The Blues hoisted the trophy a decade after their only previous final in the event, which ended in triumph for another team from Brazil: Corinthians, the only non-European club to win the Club World Cup in the last 14 years.