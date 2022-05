Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku (L) battles Daniel Amartey of Leicester City during the Premier League match in London on 19 May 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea nailed down third place in the Premier League on Thursday with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City, while Everton came from behind to beat Crystal Palace and assure the Toffees of remaining in the top flight for a 69th consecutive season.

While the Blues are just 3 points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with a game left to play, Chelsea's goal difference is 18 better than that of Spurs.