Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri confirmed on Friday that the Premier League's side will not sell its forward Eden Hazard.

The Belgium forward, 27, was not a starter in the first two Premier League matches of Chelsea against Huddersfield Town and Arsenal, although everything points to his return to the starting lineup in this weekend's third round against Newcastle.