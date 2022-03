Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma (R) celebrates after scoring against Juventus during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Villarreal's Pau Torres (C in yellow) scores against Juventus during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno converts a penalty against Juventus during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Lille's Angel Gomes (L) in action against Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, on 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat

Lille's Zeki Celik (L) in action against Christian Pulisic of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, on 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat

Lille's Burak Yilmaz (C) converts a penalty against Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, on 16 March 2022. EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat

Chelsea snuffed out an attempted comeback by Lille to win Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 second leg 2-1 and prevail 4-1 on aggregate, while Villarreal bested Juventus 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008-2009.

Up 2-0 after the first leg in London, the Champions League holders conceded in the 38th minute, as Burak Yilmaz converted from the spot after Jorginho was cited for a hand ball in the box.