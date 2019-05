Frankfurt's Simon Falette (L) in action against Chelsea's Pedro (R) during the UEFA Europa League semi final first leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea FC in Frankfurt, Germany, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp tips a shot from Chelsea's David Luiz (C) over the cross-bar during the first leg of a Europa League semifinal tie in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic (in black) scores a goal against Chelsea during the first leg of a Europa League semifinal tie in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, May 2. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League semi final first leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea FC in Frankfurt, Germany, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Chelsea's Pedro (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Europa League semi final, first leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea FC in Frankfurt Main, Germany, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Chelsea look poised to reach the Europa League final after battling back to secure a 1-1 draw here Thursday with Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semifinal tie.

Frankfurt were the better side for the opening 30 minutes. While the Blues had more of the ball, the hosts were more effective in possession.