Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) tries to elude Jeff Hendrick of Burnley during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday, April 22. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Burnley during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Monday, April 22. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea's David Luiz goes over top of Ashley Barnes of Burnley to strike the ball during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Monday, April 22. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chelsea, who started Monday's match here against Burnley with a chance to climb to third place in the Premier League, could manage only a 2-2 draw and they remain in the thick of a four-club scramble for the last two Champion League berths.

Only one point separates Liverpool - with 88 points - and holders Manchester City as they wage an epic battle for the title.