Marcus Alonso (left) of Chelsea goes up for a ball against Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser in a Premier League match on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in London. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen (right) approaches as Callum Wilson of Bournemouth tries to control the ball during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in London. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Pedro (center) tries to ward off a challenge by Nathan Ake of Bournemouth in a Premier League match on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in London. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Premier League defending champions Chelsea lost 3-0 here Wednesday to modest Bournemouth, much to the disgust of the more than 40,000 Blues supporters packed into Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea faithful suffered through a dull first half that also saw promising recent addition Andreas Christensen leave the pitch with an injury.