Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea held at the Amex stadium in Brighton, Britain, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea held at the Amex stadium in Brighton, Britain, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh (C) scores the equalizer during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea held at the Amex stadium in Brighton, Britain, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN

Chelsea were held to a draw in Brighton on Wednesday's New Year's Day Premier League action thanks to a spectacular bicycle kick from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The 84th-minute goal saw Brighton and Hove Albion claw back a point against Frank Lampard's London side, which had gone a goal up thanks to César Azpilicueta in the 10th minute. EFE-EPA