Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (L) in action against Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Chelsea's Jorginho (L) in action against Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (R) vies for the ball against Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) and Georginio Wijnaldum (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Chelsea were close to defeating Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, after Eden Hazard scored a brilliant opening goal in the 25th minute, though Daniel Sturridge equalized the match with a stunning last-minute shot from long distance.

With this 1-1 draw, which comes just three days after Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 in the EFL Cup, the Reds are now tied on points with leaders Manchester City, while the Blues are in the third spot, two points down.