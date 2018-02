Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi (L) and Qarabag's goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic (R) in action during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Chelsea FC and Qarabag FK at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Britain, on Sept. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

Premier League defending champions Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed the departure of Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi on loan to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

Batshuayi, 24, scored 19 goals in 53 matches for Chelsea, including the game winner against West Bromwich Albion that allowed the Blues to clinch the title in May 2017.