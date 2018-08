Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Argentina in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has signed a season-long loan deal with Leganes, the Premier League side announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Nigerian joined Chelsea in 2012 but has not played any official games with the Blues as they have opted to loan Omeruo out to teams in England, Turkey, the Netherlands and now to the Spanish side.