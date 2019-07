Former Chelsea player Frank Lampard applauds the crowd after being introduced at halftime during the English Premier League soccer match Chelsea vs Swansea at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea's Frank Lampard kissing the trophy after the UEFA Champions League soccer final between FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC in Munich, Germany in May 19, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/TOBIAS HASE

Chelsea has appointed playing legend Frank Lampard as its new manager, the Premier League side announced Thursday.

Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time top scorer, signed a three-year contract with the English side after he secured his release from his previous club, Derby County.