Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (R) scores the 1-1 equalizer against Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC in Manchester, Britain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Juan Mata (R) scores the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC in Manchester, Britain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC in Manchester, Britain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Chelsea on Sunday took advantage of an error by Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea to survive the Red Devils' pressure at the Old Trafford, keeping their UEFA Champions League dreams alive with a 1-1 draw.

Yet another error by the Spanish international proved to be costly for the team led by coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that sought out a win that would have moved them closer to top-4 in the Premier League table.