Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on Sunday regained his spot in Chelsea's starting lineup as the Blues prevailed 2-1 over Fulham, who did not have their best start in the post-Claudio Ranieri era.

After the controversy he sparked by refusing to be replaced in the final minutes of the English Football League Cup final against Manchester City, Kepa was relegated to the bench during the 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur.